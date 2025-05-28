Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 482 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,211.57 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,045.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $967.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,708 shares of company stock worth $138,323,256 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.