Members Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 848 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $265.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $736.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $270.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

