Nestegg Advisors Inc. Makes New $12.50 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

