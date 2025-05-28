Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $11.25 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

HE stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 809,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

