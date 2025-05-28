Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.06 and last traded at C$21.01, with a volume of 30861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.84.

TCL.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

