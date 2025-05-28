Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $103,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

