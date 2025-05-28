Members Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,487 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

