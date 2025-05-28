Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

