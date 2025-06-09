LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 707,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,690,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

