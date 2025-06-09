Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells $185,714.76 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $185,714.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,706.80. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,503,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lumentum by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after buying an additional 1,871,572 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $60,348,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $68,962,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,122,000 after buying an additional 610,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
