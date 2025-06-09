Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $25.80

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Regions Financial by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 437,691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,806,000 after buying an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

