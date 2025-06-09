UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,386 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,682,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

