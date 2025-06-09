UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 11,249 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2718 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.