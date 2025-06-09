LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.3%

EVRG stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $70.36.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

