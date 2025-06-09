Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $357.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $290.18 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
