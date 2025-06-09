Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

