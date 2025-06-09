Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,235 Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 494,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 486,549 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Clarity Wealth Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,393,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NUEM opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.60. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $32.20.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

