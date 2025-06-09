Wedmont Private Capital Buys 65 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $361.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $375.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

