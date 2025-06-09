LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VEU opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

