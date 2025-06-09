5,791 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,711,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,522,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,229,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

