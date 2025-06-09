UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 1.80% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMV opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.