LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

