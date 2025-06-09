LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $111.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

