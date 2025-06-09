LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

