Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,933 ($26.16) and last traded at GBX 1,933 ($26.16), with a volume of 75184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,910 ($25.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.75) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,077 ($28.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,557.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,508.50.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

