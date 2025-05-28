Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 16th

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 9.1% increase from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PET traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.35. 4,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$22.53 and a twelve month high of C$30.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PET. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.33.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

