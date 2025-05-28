Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Copia Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $590.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

