Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $40.89. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares shares last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 605,887 shares trading hands.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEP. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth $843,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,742,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 252,357 shares during the period. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $10,390,000.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

