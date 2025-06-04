Parallel Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

