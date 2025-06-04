Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.100-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.16.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.20.

In related news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,063.50. This represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

