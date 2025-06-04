McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,486,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 141,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.