2,692 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2%

AIG opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

