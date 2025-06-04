Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RDDT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $111.12 on Monday. Reddit has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.11.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $3,133,062.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,800,524.81. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,130.88. This represents a 2.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,875 shares of company stock valued at $76,732,994 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $303,082,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $271,539,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $204,054,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.