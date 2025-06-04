Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Announces Earnings Results

Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Blencowe Resources Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of BRES opened at GBX 3.15 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.87. Blencowe Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.
About Blencowe Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blencowe Resources
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Tesla’s Lofty 200 P/E Could Mean More Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.