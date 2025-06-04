Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Announces Earnings Results

Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Blencowe Resources Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BRES opened at GBX 3.15 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.87. Blencowe Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Get Blencowe Resources alerts:

About Blencowe Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.