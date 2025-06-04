Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.