TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

UCON stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

