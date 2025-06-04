Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,425,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.