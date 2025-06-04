Apella Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,847 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,455,000 after buying an additional 4,704,717 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,017,000 after buying an additional 226,943 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after acquiring an additional 500,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $129.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.