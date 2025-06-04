Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,189 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.