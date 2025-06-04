Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. DZ Bank raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $582.27 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $588.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $545.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

