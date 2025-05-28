Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.66 and last traded at C$42.50, with a volume of 22004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lowered Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.4%

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.07%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.