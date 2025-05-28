Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BREGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

BRE traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$11.46 and a 52-week high of C$15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

