Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – May 25th

Tesla, Broadcom, United States Steel, Constellation Energy, and Micron Technology are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods, machinery, aerospace and defense equipment, transportation vehicles, and related industrial products. Investors buy them to gain exposure to economic growth, infrastructure spending and manufacturing activity, since their performance often tracks business cycles, commodity prices and government investment in public works. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $339.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average of $333.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,375,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.42. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE X traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.49. 5,370,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.90. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.37. 16,534,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,517,093. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Featured Stories