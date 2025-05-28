Prostatis Group LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,211.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,045.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $967.38. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,708 shares of company stock worth $138,323,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

