14,536 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.