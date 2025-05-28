Thoma Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $393.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,520 shares of company stock worth $7,909,388 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

