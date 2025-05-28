DSG Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $543.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

