Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Off Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on May 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on April 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NU (NYSE:NU) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.36. 181,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,483. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

