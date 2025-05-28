Thoma Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 61,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

