Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 159,450 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,742,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $108,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

